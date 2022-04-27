Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Tourists visiting Rajasthan will soon have a Wagah-Attari border-like experience at the state's Tanot-Bawlianwala border with Pakistan.

With the support of the Border Security Force, the state's Tourist Department has launched an ambitious plan to develop a tourist circuit in the next 18 months for Rs 19 crore in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Class 9 Student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Forced To Drink Urine by Seniors in Ahmedabad.

The circuit would comprise the Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala War Memorial and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain of the state, an official said.

"The border and associated history lay an irresistible charm for tourists. The development of the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex shall assure a safe and comfortable visit while showcasing the difficult life of the BSF personnel,” Principal Secretary (Tourism) Gayatri Rathore said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Stray Dogs Maul 2-Year-Old Anas Ahmed To Death.

“The work for the circuit will commence soon and it will be ready in 18 months at Rs 19 crore," she added.

Longewala is the most known border point of India and is proudly remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war. It's a major attraction for tourists.

Similarly, the Tanot Mata temple also attracts nearly 3,000 devotees every day with many of them visiting the Bawlianwala border point too after permission from the Jaisalmer district administration.

However, there have only been limited facilities available here for the visitors. Now a full-fledged Tanot temple complex with an amphitheatre, children activity area, cafeteria and other public conveniences will be developed, Rathore said.

As part of the tourist activities, the BSF documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot.

The tourists shall be permitted to visit the Bawliyanwala border and witness a retreat ceremony at the border point.

Border tourism will also generate new opportunities for residents of the remote villages and extend the platform for local folk artists to showcase their art, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)