Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Elections to 129 municipal bodies in Rajasthan have been put off for two months in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order on Wednesday, the State Election Commission said the elections to 129 municipal bodies of the state to be held in August 2020 have been postponed till October 20, 2020 in view of the current situation.

The Commission will periodically review the condition of coronavirus infection in the state and if it felt that it is possible to conduct elections, then holding of elections will be considered before October 20, 2020, the order said.

The state has reported 64,676 COVID-19 cases and 908 deaths.

