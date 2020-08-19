Mumbai, August 19: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation will have to seek exemption from quarantine if they plan to stay in Mumbai for more than seven days, Iqbal Sigh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. His statement came hours after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajpur. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC Invoked Article 142 of the Indian Constitution in Judgement of Directing a CBI Probe for the Late Actor.

"If CBI team comes for seven days, they will be automatically exempted from quarantine if carrying confirmed return ticket, as per MCGM's existing quarantine guidelines. If they come for more than seven days, they will have to apply for exemption via our e-mail ID. We will exempt them," Iqbal Sigh Chahal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. IPS officer from Bihar Vinay Tiwary was quarantined after he visited Mumbai to investigate the Patna FIR registered by deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Sushant was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had been investigating the case and opposed a CBI inquiry in the Supreme Court. The central government gave its nod for a CBI probe on August 5 on the request of Bihar government. CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor’s Family Issues Statement, Says ‘Those Involved in the Dastardly Crime Will Be Brought to Justice’.

While ordering the CBI probe, the apex court said the obstructions for the Bihar Police team in Mumbai should have been avoided as it gave rise to suspicion on the bonafides of the Mumbai Police's inquiry. The top court also noted that the Mumbai Police were conducting only a limited inquiry into the cause of unnatural death, under Section 174 CrPC and therefore, it cannot be said with certainty at this stage that they will not undertake an investigation on the other aspects of the unnatural death, by registering an FIR.

The Mumbai Police in an affidavit in the Supreme Court had denied that the quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwary was aimed at obstructing the investigation by the Bihar Police in the case registered by Sushant's father in Patna. Clarifying the quarantine of the Bihar Police officer, the Mumbai Police said, "In fact, such a step was taken by the Municipal Corporation for Greater Mumbai and not by police authorities."

