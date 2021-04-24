Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 4,98,628 on Saturday as 15,355 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, according to an official report.

Seventy-four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,527, the report stated.

The number of active cases increased to 1,27,616 from 1,17,294 on Friday, it said.

Jodhpur reported 11 deaths, Jaipur and Pali nine each, Kota eight, Udaipur six and Sikar five, Karauli, Bikaner and Jhalawar three each, and Ajmer, Banswara, Bharatpur and Alwar two each.

So far, 3,67,485 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, the report said.

