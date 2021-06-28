Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,52,201 while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,916.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 19 while Jodhpur reported eight, according to an official report.

The latest deaths were reported from Jaipur and Dungarpur, the report stated.

There are 1,593 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. So far, 9,41,692 people have recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)