Churu (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore on Friday filed his nomination from the Taranagar constituency in the Churu district of Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters about the upcoming state assembly elections, Rathore said, "The lotus will bloom here in Rajasthan."

On the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state, he said, "There is no need for the party to project a CM face as we will go into the elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He is our biggest and most popular face here and elsewhere in the country."

Taking a dig at the ruling Congress over the ongoing ED raids in the state, the LoP said, "The ED is acting in a constitutional manner. As the 'Karma' of the Congress is starting to come out in the open, they are behaving erratically."

At present, the Taranagar constituency is held by Congress's Narendra Budania.

The BJP won the seat twice, in 2008 and 2013.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls.

The party named two candidates in its fourth list -- Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

Earlier this week, the BJP released its third list of 58 candidates, including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. (ANI)

