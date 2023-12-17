Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the Vedanta Pink City half marathon in Jaipur on Sunday.

The run based on theme 'Run for Zero Hunger' aims at fulfilling the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'healthy India'.

The half-marathon was organised in Jaipur's Jagatpura.

Addressing the gathering, CM encouraged the crowd saying that the youth should remain healthy and enthusiastic and take a pledge to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country.

"This marathon is based on the theme 'Run for Zero Hunger'. More than 12 thousand runners have been united through this event. With this, food will be provided to more than one lakh needy people. We have to come together to realize this concept," he said.

The runners gave the message of fitness and unity by completing the race in the 21 km half marathon, 10 km cool run and 5 km dream run categories.

Various dignitaries associated with the Vedanta Group were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

