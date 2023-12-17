New Delhi/Lucknow, December 17: A Delhi Police team has taken Parliament security breach accused Sagar Sharma to Lucknow to investigate the location where he allegedly produced shoes containing concealed coloured smoke canisters he used in the incident. "A team has reached Lucknow, along with the accused Sharma, and will be searching his house and probe the shoes manufacturing place," said a source privy to the probe.

The two men, who managed to enter the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, were identified as Manoranjan Kumar and Sagar Sharma. Manoranjan, an Engineering student from Karnataka and Sharma, an e-rickshaw driver in Lucknow, got the visitor's pass issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha. Parliament Security Breach: PM Narendra Modi Speaks on Lok Sabha Security Lapse, Says There Should Be No Squabbling Over It.

The Delhi Police FIR, registered on December 13, mentions how carefully Sharma and Manoranjan had made a special cavity in their shoes to carry the coloured smoke gas canisters inside the House.

It says that had planned to use the creative colour smoke to be "burst inside the well of the Lok Sabha". It said that the sport shoes of both Sharma and Manoranjan had a cavity, created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoe, and the thickness of the sole was found increased by affixing additional rubber soles at the bottom to support the cavity.

On how the two carried the smoke gas canisters inside the House, the FIR stated: "The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity."

Delhi Police at Resident of Accused Sagar Sharma

#WATCH | Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police officials arrive at the residence of accused Sagar Sharma in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/UaDNrfDWCy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

It also stated that the two used wet canisters of creative colour smoke type smoke 003 yellow colour were burst by Sharma and Manoranjan on floor of the Lok Sabha. The police also recovered a printed slogan "Jai Hind" in English and a picture of fist in tricolour and a slogan in Hindi, whereas in another pamphlet had a slogan in English on Manipur issue etc.

Apart from Manoranjan, Sharma, the other accused are Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Rajasthan, and alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal. A case, registered against them at Parliament Street police station, charges them with Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA. Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Recover Burnt Phone Parts of Accused From Rajasthan (See Pics).

A Delhi court sent Jha to seven-day police custody on Friday, while sixth accused Kumawat, was also sent to police custody on Saturday. On Thursday, the same court had sent the four other accused, all arrested on Wednesday itself to seven-day police custody.

