Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to give dearness allowance to veterinary interns on their stipend on the lines of ayurveda and medical interns.

Veterinary interns will be given stipend and DA allowance effective April 1, an official statement said.

The state government gives dearness allowance on stipend to allopathy and Ayurveda department interns, but not to veterinary interns.

According to the announcement made by the chief minister in the budget of 2022-23, orders were issued earlier to increase veterinary interns' stipend Rs 3,500 to Rs 14,000.

