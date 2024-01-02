Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Getting into his work since being sworn into office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday went into conference with BJP councillors at his Jaipur's Mansarovar Park and was also seen interacting with locals.

He instructed the councillors to take cognizance of all the happenings in the city and 'micromanage' things at ground level.

A huge crowd gathered at the park to meet the newly elected chief minister. He held one-on-one conversations with people and even took selfies with them.

He was also gifted a live portrait by a woman in the crowd.

Since taking over as the chief minister of the desert state, Sharma has been holding regular meetings with common people every day at his residence, lending a patient ear to their problems, sources said.

Borrowing from a practice that has come to be associated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Rajasthan CM accepts memorandums or letters from the people and passes them on to the officials concerned to enable redressal of public grievances at the earliest.

Earlier, on Thursday, he held a 'Jansunwai' at his current official residence in Jaipur.

The chief minister, earlier, also made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur and took stock of healthcare services there. He inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards.

On Sunday, the Rajasthan CM took a swipe at previous Congress-led governments, accusing them of making 'false promises' to the people, including that of removing poverty.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that those who ruled this country for 70 years made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said.

A first-time MLA, Sharma took over as the 14th CM of Rajasthan last month. He represents the Sanganer constituency in the 16th Rajasthan Assembly.

After the BJP's resounding victory in Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the CM on December 15.

The saffron party won 115 out of 199 seats in the assembly elections while the Congress's tally was reduced to double-digits. (ANI)

