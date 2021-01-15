Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The Congress staged a protest in Jaipur against the new farm laws and hike in fuel prices as part of a nationwide call, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserting that the party will fight until the Centre repeals the legislations.

Congress workers and leaders, led by state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, staged the dharna in the Civil Lines area and tried to march to the Raj Bhawan but were stopped by the police.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas in support of the rights of farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. The party is also protesting against hike in fuel prices.

Gehlot, who did not take part in the dharna, said that his Congress party stands in solidarity with the farmers in their protest against the farm laws.

"Observance of Kisan Adhikar Diwas today by the Congress party is to stand in solidarity with protesting farmers who are opposing black farm laws. The Congress is with farmers at every step in this struggle and we will fight until the laws are taken back by the NDA govt," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Dotasra said that various promises were made by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before it was voted to power in 2014, but it failed to live up to any of the promises.

He said that be it doubling farmers' income, jobs for unemployed, reducing inflation, women security or social harmony, the NDA government failed to deliver on its promises.

"People had not voted Modi ji...to listen to his 'Mann Ki Baat'," Dotasra said referring to PM Narendra Modi's radio address.

He said that the NDA government brought the laws for the benefit of a few industrialists who give donations to the party during elections. This conspiracy have been going on since 2014 and people know that crude oil prices increased under the BJP dispensation.

The state Congress president said that petrol price which was Rs 76 per litre a year ago is now Rs 91 per litre.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that future generations will not pardon us if today people do not get these farm laws repealed.

"Voice of farmers is being neglected. The Centre wants to tire out protesting farmers. It is clear that the government at the Centre is stubborn.... We all stand in support of farmers," Pilot said.

He said that the Centre had earlier attacked the middle class and the youth, and is now targeting farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)