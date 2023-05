Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress Committee on Saturday appointed 85 secretaries in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, a statement said.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed state secretaries of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Hope all of you will work with full devotion and strengthen the party," State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said.

The list includes the name of Vijender Singh Sidhu, brother of Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's personal assistant and Himmat Singh Gurjar, who is considered a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In January 2021, the Congress appointed 24 secretaries. The number has now risen to 109. Names of none of the MLAs featured in the list. PTI AG

