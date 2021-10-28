Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by a court in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The chargesheet in the case was filed within seven days and the trial was completed in 21 days, according to Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

He said the girl was returning home from school on September 27, when Santosh Bheel abducted her, took her to an isolated area and raped her.

Bheel was arrested within 48 hours and the chargesheet in the case was filed on October 4, the DGP said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kankroli Yogendra Vyas said the judge of the POCSO court in Rajsamand, Mamta Vyas, convicted Bheel for the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)