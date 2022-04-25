Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government transferred 239 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers on Monday.

The state government also transferred Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena to Secretariat, Jaipur.

Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa Row: 'We Know How To Counter Dadagiri', Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Meena was transferred days after Rajgarh municipality demolished houses, shops and temples, which triggered a political row in the state.

Opposition BJP has been cornering the state government for doing appeasement politics for a community whereas the Congress claimed that the demolition drive decision was taken by the BJP board in Rajgarh municipality.

Also Read | Gurugram: Drunk Man Rams SUV Into Home Guard, Held.

As per the order of Department of Personnel, all officials have been asked to join the new posting with immediate effect and submit joining report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)