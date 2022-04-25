Gurugram, April 25: The Gurugram Police nabbed a resident a man who allegedly hit a home guard with his car in an inebriated state, officials said on Monday. SUV driver Anil, a resident of Bajad village in Mahendragarh disrict, was arrested from the Sector-38 on Sunday. He was produced before a city court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody while the vehicle has also been recovered, police said.

The home guard is being treated in a hospital. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station. According to police, it was on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 that a team of police personnel was stationed for Nakabandi on Medanta hospital road near Gurudwara for routine checking of suspicious vehicles. Haryana: Drunk Man Dials 112 Police Control Room At Midnight In Panchkula To Check Whether Cops Would Come or Not (Watch Video).

Around 1 am, a car was intercepted, but instead of stopping, the driver rammed the car into a home guard official, Jitendra, who was deployed at this naka and escaped from there.

An FIR was registered against the SUV driver under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (murder attempt) of IPC and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sadar police station.

