Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): One person was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to cross over into the Indian territory in Rajasthan from Pakistan, sources informed on Monday.

The incident took place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Further according to sources, the person was trying to infiltrate India from across the border and did not pay heed to BSF's repeated warnings.

The Pak Rangers have refused to accept the body, for now, sources further informed.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

