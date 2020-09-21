New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Amid continuous protest by the Opposition members over the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MP), the Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the fourth time till 12 noon.

During the third time, the proceedings of the Upper House was adjourned by Deputy Chairman Harivansh till 11:07 am. Bhubaneshwar Kalita was in the chair during the resumption of proceedings amid the sloganeering by opposition MPs.

Kalita asked suspended members to leave the House as Opposition leaders continued sloganeering.

"LoP (Leader of the Opposition) will speak but suspended members should be out of this House. House has to be in order. Also, request MPs to follow COVID protocol," Kalita said.

Earlier the House was adjourned by Deputy Chairman Harivansh till 10:36 am and by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu till 10 am after announcing the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday.

Naidu had also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Deputy Chairman Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules".

The Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm Bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as the Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote. (ANI)

