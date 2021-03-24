New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for one hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MP A Mohammed John.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the death of the AIADMK MP at the age of 72 years on March 23.

Naidu described him as a very polite, very simple, duty-minded finest gentleman.

It is "very very sad," he remarked.

A social worker, John was elected to the Upper House on July 25, 2019.

It is "indeed saddening to lose a colleague so early," he said.

"In passing away of Shri A Mohammed John the country has lost a dedicated social worker and an able parliamentarian. We deeply mourn the death of Shri A Mohammed John," Naidu said.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Naidu thereafter adjourned the proceedings for one hour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)