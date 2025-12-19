New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill for consideration and passing.

Opposition members opposed the bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA and pressed that it should be sent to a Select Committee.

Also Read | Passing of SHANTI Bill by Parliament Marks Transformational Moment for India's Technology Landscape: PM Narendra Modi.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The discussion in the Rajya Sabha will go beyond midnight.

Participating in the debate, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said Congress will restore the MGNREGA legislation when it comes to power.

Also Read | Denmark’s ‘ghetto Law’ Faces Scrutiny After EU Court Ruling.

"The day we return to power, Gandhi's name will be there, and MNREGA will be restored in its original form. That is our promise. We will bring back Gandhi's name. We will put an end to your Godse-like tendencies," he said, targeting the BJP.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting, when no work will be commenced or executed under the Bill.

Participating in the bill, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said he doesn't understand the justification for changing the name of the MGNEGA.

"I did not understand the justification given for changing the name of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, but if you try to understand it, the ideology behind it becomes clear. This ideology is completely contrary to Mahatma Gandhi's idea of Gram Swaraj," he said.

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)