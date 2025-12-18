New Delhi, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for India's technology landscape and delivers a decisive boost to clean-energy future for the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said the bill also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth.

"The passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for our technology landscape. My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world. It also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth. This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India!" PM Modi said. Parliament on Thursday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill). Nuclear Energy Bill 2025: Parliament Passes SHANTI Bill, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to Have Statutory Status.

The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha a day after it got approval in the Lok Sabha. In his reply to the debate, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh sought to allay opposition members' apprehensions and said the safety aspect has not been diluted. The bill seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. Jitendra Singh said the new legislation is aligned to achieve the objectives of increasing the share of nuclear energy in the total energy mix of India, will facilitate innovation in atomic science and technology, expand its applications to non-power applications and continue to honour India's obligations towards safety, security, safeguards and towards nuclear liability.

India has set an ambitious target to achieve energy independence, with a roadmap to decarbonise the economy by 2070 and to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047. The bill seeks to leverage the contribution of domestic nuclear energy to augment the global nuclear energy ecosystem. Opposition members strongly demanded that the bill be referred to the standing or select committee, noting that it has wide-ranging implications and will have a lasting impact. They alleged that the government had diluted the liability clause and asked whether it was bringing the bill under any pressure. The amendments moved by the opposition members were negatived. Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout.

Jitendra Singh said that wide consultations were held before framing the bill. "Jairam Ramesh ji started his intervention with a suggestion that when the rules are framed, the views of others and all stakeholders should be taken into consideration. I have no hesitation to say that the bill has taken one year or so, or more than that, with very serious and multiple considerations, consultations at different levels inter-ministerial levels, sectoral level--with industry leaders, scientific experts, business potential partners, and even the startups. So all sections of stakeholders have been involved, and the process is continuing because it is a new experience for us (government) also," he said.

