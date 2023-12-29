Indore, Dec 29 (PTI) The opposition may be claiming it is politics with an eye on votes but the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a momentous event for every Indian, said Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday.

Vijayvargiya, who was Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary before being made minister in the Mohan Yadav government in the state, was speaking at a party event in Indore.

Also Read | Google, Amazon, Apple, and Others Reportedly Pause Hiring in India 2023 Amid ‘Economic Slowdown’ and ‘Internal Restructuring Plans’: Report.

"The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a very big event for every Indian. The opposition may see it as a link for votes but kings and commoners made huge sacrifices in the last 500 years to bring the idol of Lord Ram to his birthplace," he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi had talked about non-violent agitation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is greatly influenced by him, has fulfilled the resolution of construction of Ram Temple in a non-violent manner," Vijayvargiya claimed.

Also Read | ULFA Faction Inks Tripartite Memorandum of Settlement Pact With Centre and Assam Government Today (Watch Video).

Referring to a remark by Congress leader Sam Pitroda that questioned the significance of the construction of the Ram Temple, Vijayvargiya said the former would not be able to understand India's feelings and faith.

"The guidance Pitroda sitting abroad is giving Congress leaders is what has brought the party to this state," he added.

Speaking on the topic of drugs, Vijayvargiya said immediate steps must be taken to protect youth of MP from the menace.

Citing the example of Punjab, he said the northern state was once a sports powerhouse but was now witnessing its youth getting trapped in addiction.

Pakistan is spreading drugs in Punjab to destroy its youth who joined the Indian Army in large numbers, the MLA from Indore claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)