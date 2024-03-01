Bengaluru, March 1: Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Alok Mohan on Friday visited Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe where an explosion took place, leaving several people injured in the incident. Karnataka's top cop interacted with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other police officials present at the spot. At least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield on Friday.

Meanwhile, speaking on the incident, a security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe said, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel." Bengaluru Blast: Use of IED Suspected, Locals Spotted Movement of ‘Suspicious’ Persons Before Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield Area (Watch Videos).

Forensic Team Collects Evidence From Explosion Site

#WATCH | A team of forensic experts collect evidence from the site of the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/XcGyJDC5ok — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC Mohan had expressed concerns over the explosion that took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe and urged the administration to investigate the incident. In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

Also, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who represents Bengaluru South Constituency said that the founder of the cafe informed him that blast has occured after a customer left a bag in its premises. The National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that the people of Bengaluru are demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Bengaluru Blast: Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Indiranagar, Five Injured (Watch Videos).

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It's seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the blast site and were seen analysing the aftereffects of the explosion. Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which drew attention among residents. A team of forensic experts has also started collecting the evidence from the site of the explosion.

Dog squad also arrived at the site of the explosion. The area was secured by the police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised. The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)