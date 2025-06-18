Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) All schools in Ranchi district will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of forecasts for heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, officials said.

The Ranchi district administration on Wednesday issued an order in this regard, they said.

Also Read | Voters To Get EPICs Within 15 Days of Electoral Roll Update, Says Election Commission of India.

“In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall and for the safety of students, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has issued an order to keep all categories... of schools in the district, from class KG to Class 12, closed on June 19,” the notification said.

In case of non-compliance, the concerned school will be held accountable under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it stated.

Also Read | Jharkhand Accidents: 5 Killed, 15 Injured in 3 Separate Road Accidents Across State Amid Ongoing Monsoon Rains.

The Met Department has issued a ‘red' alert (heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) for several districts, including Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum for Wednesday, while the same has been sounded for Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega for Thursday.

The southwest monsoon covered entire Jharkhand on Wednesday, bringing widespread rainfall that is likely to continue across the state till June 20, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)