Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday administered the oath of office to Ranjan Sharma as the new State Election Commissioner, according to an official release.

It said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota sought permission from the governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

Prior to joining Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), Sharma was working as the Special Commissioner and Secretary at the Chief Minister's Office.

He had joined the CMO after his retirement as an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer.

Sharma will join as ASEC Commissioner Alok Kumar's tenure ended last month.

