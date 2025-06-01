Bengaluru, Jun 1: Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public speeches after Operation Sindoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged him to "focus on the enemy instead of self-boasting" and to recuse himself from election campaign. "I don't like reacting to all his (Modi's) statements," Kharge said while addressing reporters in Bengaluru. "But my only request to him is that those in power should sometimes keep their mouth shut."

Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's recent public statements and political activities, suggesting that Modi should temporarily step back from electoral campaigning. "Modi should recuse himself from elections and focus on the country. He should understand whatever has happened in the country and speak," he remarked.

Mallikarjun Kharge Asks PM Modi To Stop ‘Self Praise’

"I am saying without any political differences that he (Modi) should focus on the enemy instead of self-boasting that no one except for him would have done it. Our full support is with the Armed Forces," he said. Referring to ongoing developments linked to Operation Sindoor, Kharge noted that multi party delegations visiting several countries to explain India's position. "Let them come back. Till they return, it is not proper to be touring around and giving speeches," he said. ‘PM Modi Knew Something Was Bound To Happen in Kashmir’: Mallikarjun Kharge Makes Shocking Claim Over Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha reiterated the Congress party's unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces. The Congress chief also took a swipe at the Prime Minister's earlier assertion that the military had been given a free hand. "When Modi has said he has given full power to the armed forces, then why is he claiming that he did it? Self-boasting is not good."

Emphasising the need for political restraint during sensitive times, Kharge said, "We will not say anything as the situation is not normal." He cited the example of restraint shown in Pakistan's parliament during previous India-Pakistan tensions, stating, "When the clashes broke out between India and Pakistan, a discussion started in Pakistan's parliament not to speak anything against the country." "So long as there is an army, we all are safe. That's why we support the armed forces," he said.