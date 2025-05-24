Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Rashtrapati Niketan, the Presidential Retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will open for public viewing starting June 24 as part of efforts to promote citizen engagement with the institution of the President and India's heritage.

The opening of the 186-year-old 21-acre Estate is part of the initiative to increase citizen engagement with the President and the heritage of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Under this initiative, since 2023, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, and Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, have been opened up for public visits six days a week. From February 2025, the Change of Guard Ceremony started at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in a new format with increased seating capacity.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash State in Relief From Scorching Heat, More Rain on Cards, Predicts IMD (Watch Videos).

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Rashtrapati Niketan on June 20 to oversee the preparations for the Estate's public opening. On the occasion, she will also lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre ecological park.

The Rashtrapati Niketan, earlier known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, was used by the President's Bodyguards for the training of PBG horses. This heritage building now showcases a curated selection of artwork and offers a glimpse into its rich legacy. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the stables and horses of the President's Bodyguard. The Lily Pond, Rockery Pond, Rose Garden, and Pergola will also be attractions for visitors.

Also Read | Dr Ajay Taware, Accused of Switching Blood Sample in Pune Porsche Case, Now Named Co-Accused in Kidney Transplant Racket.

In addition to the Rashtrapati Niketan, people can also visit the Rashtrapati Tapovan, a 19-acre dense forest trail on the Rajpur Road. The Tapovan offers a serene escape into nature with a rich canopy of native trees, winding trails, wooden bridges, elevated machans for birdwatching, and quiet spots for reflection and meditation. It has been developed with the aim of connecting visitors with the natural world through guided trails, seasonal flora, and eco-interpretive elements.

The Rashtrapati Udyan, which is scheduled to be open to the public next year, is planned to be developed as a dynamic environmental and recreational space, featuring thematic gardens, a butterfly garden, a scenic lake, an aviary, and a dedicated children's play area. The park plan also includes a sports zone, walking tracks, jogging and cycling tracks, water conservation systems, and outdoor learning installations-creating a living classroom that encourages environmental awareness, active lifestyles, and family-friendly engagement in harmony with nature. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)