Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Alleging that religious intolerance has increased in the country in the recent past, a Sikh body here on Wednesday called for forming a parliamentary panel to look into the issue and suggest action against those involved in fanning such feelings.

In a statement, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman J S Raina said religious places such as gurudwaras, temples, mosques and churches should be kept away from politics and people should be allowed to practise their own religion without any fear.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cable-Car Mishap: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Personnel Involved in Rescue Operation.

"Since the acts of religious intolerance have increased in the recent past..., a parliamentary standing committee should be formed so that stern action is taken against rogue elements and people carry on with their religious obligation without any fear," he said.

He also urged the Supreme Court to take note of such incidents and ensure that the right to freedom of religion is enforced in letter and spirit.

Also Read | Russia’s Inflation May Reach 17-20% in 2022, Says Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin.

Raina conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi and prayed for peace as well as prosperity of the entire country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)