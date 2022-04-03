Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to reschedule the administrative services mains exams, saying the dates notified clash with other examinations.

The commission's notice regarding the exam dates has left the aspirants disturbed as the time period should have been 30 days as has been the norm, he said.

Masoodi, the NC MP from Anantnag, flagged the issue with both, Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and JKPSC Chairman Brij Rai Sharma.

The MP told the two that the aspirants who are set to appear for the public service Commission Mains Exams (PSC Mains) are caught in a catch- 22 situation because the exam dates clash with the other undergoing exam dates, particularly with the UPSC interview.

The date sheet which has been published by the JKPSC has left no gaps before the optional papers, which is the norm for every competitive exam, including UPSC, he said.

"Most of the aspirants are already undergoing the interview phase of various other exams, which is clashing with the date. Moreover, five days of ultimatum before the commencement of examination on April 7 have further compounded the problems of aspirants as most of them are putting up in various parts of the country either working or studying," he said.

"There is no way they can manage to come back at such a short notice. The Commission's notice has left them shocked and disturbed as they expected more time for the preparation," he added.

Calling for rescheduling of the mains exams, he impressed upon the JKPSC chairman and the advisor to LG to be empathetic to the quandaries the aspirants are facing due to such date sheet, which is dismissive of the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan and nine-day long Navratra festivities, and subsequent Ramnavmi festival.

"The aspirants need to prepare comprehensively for this demanding exam. Announcing the exams at this time clearly shows that the decision is blind to a plethora of practical considerations," the NC MP said.

Masoodi said he has received assurance that the administration will do everything possible to ensure that the aspirants don't undergo duress.

