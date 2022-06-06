By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday called upon the newly elected legislators from Manipur to adopt a public first" policy and underlined the importance of taking all stakeholders on board while formulating any law.

Speaking on the occasion of the 3-day orientation programme for the newly elected members of the legislative assembly from Manipur in New Delhi, Birla said, "Whenever you formulate a law make sure you take all the stakeholders on board, it is important to place a draft of such bills in the public domain to seek public feedback in order to make a lot more effective and publicly acceptable."

The Speaker also asked lawmakers to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in mind to do away with obsolete and outdated laws.

Talking about the beautiful legacy of the north-eastern state of Manipur with diverse culture, Birla lauded the efforts with which Manipur was striving forward in the field of development.

"The north-eastern state of Manipur is the doorway to the south-east and is also of a crucial part of India's Act East policy," Birla said.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly was established in the year 1972 and this year, it completes 50 years.

Birla further said that India is the world's largest democracy and its principles are sought after.

"The whole world is watching India and its Parliamentary legislative democracy... Several delegations from across the world have travelled to India and also Indian Parliament delegations have gone recently to countries like Singapore Vietnam etc... Nations across the world have many things to learn from India and the Indian democratic setup," he said.

Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) has organised a three-day orientation programme for MLAs assembly where they will interact with various wings of Parliament and get an understanding of how Parliamentary democracy functions.

Among those attending the three-day orientation programme are 19 MLAs of Manipur including State minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Minister, MLAs Sheikh Noorul Hassan, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh, Nishikant Sapam, Thangjam Arunkumar and Sagolshem Kebi Devi.

Paolienlal Haokip, who is the first time BJP MLA and had served as an official in the Lok Sabha secretariat before resigning to become a legislator was also a part of the MLA delegation. (ANI)

