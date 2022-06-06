Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Edge 2022 by the third quarter of 2022. Ahead of the launch, its renders and specifications have been tipped online by Onleaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the leaked render, Moto Edge 2022 will come with a triple rear camera setup and a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Moto E32s Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

The handset could sport a flat back with slightly curved edges. The power button and volume rocker can be seen on the right side. According to Onleaks, Moto Edge 2022 is likely to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device could come with a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter. Moto Edge 2022 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging.

