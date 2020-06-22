Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): Lieutenant General (Retired) Abhay Krishna on Monday took an oath as the Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Gen. Krishna took the oath in the presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who appointed Lt Gen. (Retd.) Krishna as Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission, as per an official order.

The position was earlier held by Dr Arup Roy Chowdhury. (ANI)

