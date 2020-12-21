Palghar, Dec 21 (PTI) The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has asked ineligible farmers to return a collective sum of Rs 2.31 crore they got erroneously under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, an official said on Monday.

A release said 239 farmers had so far paid back Rs 22.66 lakh, while there are several hundred more who are yet to do so.

The release said physical verification of 5,501 beneficiaries under the scheme was underway and the process had been completed for 2,049 of them.

