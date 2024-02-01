New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): With a focus on 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Amrit Kaal' by 2047, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed that rising population growth and demographic changes pose challenges to the goals of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and proposed that a high-power committee be formed for extensive consideration of the challenges arising from fast population growth and demographic changes.

"The government will form a high-powered committee for an extensive consideration of the challenges arising from fast population growth and demographic changes,"

The committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively in relation to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

She further said that the government's vision for 'Viksit Bharat' is that of "Prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature, with modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and all regions to reach their potential.

With confidence arising from a strong and exemplary track-record of performance and progress earning 'Sabka Vishwas', the next five years will be years of unprecedented development, and golden moments to realize the dream of developed India @ 2047, she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday "inclusive and innovative".

PM Modi, in his first post-budget remarks, said that the Interim Budget empowers the four pillars of Viksit Bharat.

"This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence in continuity. It will empower all four pillars of Viksit Bharat: Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," PM Modi said.

He further said that this budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. (ANI)

