India News | 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 Features Thematic Session on Agri-Business Innovations

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): On the second day of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, a thematic session titled 'Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain' was organised at JECC, Sitapura in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The session was attended by key dignitaries, including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Kirodi Lal Meena, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan, Joraram Kumawat, Minister, Animal Husbandry, Gopalan, Dairy & Devasthan, Government of Rajasthan, Gautam Kumar Dak, Minister of State of Cooperative & Civil Aviation, Government of Rajasthan.

In his address, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajasthan government has focused on addressing key challenges in water, irrigation, and power, which are vital not only for agriculture but also for industries and tourism."

"In the near future, we will implement a comprehensive water management system to ensure reliable irrigation and a consistent supply of electricity to our farmers. Our commitment to making Rajasthan self-reliant in the power sector is unwavering," he added.

Chief Minister Sharma further said, "Rajasthan's strategic geographical position, coupled with robust infrastructure, makes it an ideal hub for domestic and international markets. This connectivity will enhance the supply of raw materials and the distribution of finished products, further advancing our state's development. The MoUs signed today reflect these priorities, with a strong emphasis on actionable commitments and clear timelines."

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India said, "Farming labor has become increasingly difficult to find, which is why we are placing a strong emphasis on mechanized farming to ensure efficiency and productivity. We are working tirelessly to make it easier for our farmers to access loans with minimal interest rates, enabling them to invest in modern agricultural tools and technologies."

"Additionally, we are focusing on reducing agricultural costs by minimizing the use of unnecessary chemical fertilizers. While chemical fertilizers are crucial to farming, we are also exploring more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to help safeguard both the environment and the health of our farmers," he added.

Chauhan further said, "The state government, under the able leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma is working diligently to ensure that Rajasthan develops into a state with self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural sector. We invite industries to contribute and explore opportunities to set up here, as we continue to make strides toward a more self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural sector."

Kirodi Lal Meena, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan said, "Rajasthan is an agricultural state as well as among the top states in dairy products and animal husbandry. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, the state is set to experience a new era of agriculture development."

The session brought together agriculture experts, policymakers and innovators to discuss transformative approaches in agriculture and agri-business that align with global sustainability goals and economic growth.

Discussions during the session revolved around sustainable practices, technological advancements, economic growth, and future trends. Panelists highlighted initiatives for resource efficiency, climate adaptation, and the role of smart automated machinery, blockchain technologies, and cold chain analytics in enhancing productivity and supply chain efficiency. The session also emphasized on bio-agriculture, water conservation innovations, and novel preservation techniques to strengthen the state's position in agri-business.

The session showcased Rajasthan's achievements in integrating technology with agriculture. With novel innovations such as hydroponic farms, solar-powered irrigation systems, precision farming and large agricultural area under drip irrigation, the crop yields have increased substantially in the state.

The session featured prominent voices from the agri-business sector, including Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Globalsecure Technologies Ltd, Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Star Agri Warehousing & Collateral Management, Dr R G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Sachin Sharma, Vice President & Head Agri and Dairy Operations, ITC Ltd, Pushphas Pandey, General Manager, NABARD, Ashwinkumar Raghuwanshi, COO (International Business), Agrostar, Amit Kumar, Co-Founder & COO, Eeki Foods and Konda Reddy, Assistant Representative, Food and Agriculture Organization. (ANI)

