Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Leaders of all political parties in Rajasthan Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and appealed for peace and restraint, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired an all-party meeting on the incident, officials said.

The parties, including the BJP, unanimously said such acts have no place in a civilised society and demand strict punishment for those involved in the crime, an official statement said.

They appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony and said acting with restraint in this situation is the right way.

The statement said the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.

All the culprits involved in the incident and in the conspiracy behind it will be given the harshest punishment and justice will be provided to the victim's family, it said.

"Social harmony has always been maintained in Rajasthan. This is an attempt to disturb the social harmony of the state. The parties said they have full faith that the people of Rajasthan will not allow the plans of such antisocial elements to succeed," it said.

The statement said the representatives of all parties including the BJP praised the state government for taking action in time and without any laxity.

Those who attended the meeting include Arun Chaturvedi and Ramlal Sharma from the BJP, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Subhash Garg, RLP president Pukhraj.

CPIM MLA Balwan Poonia, CPIM secretary Amraram, CPI secretary Narendra Acharya, Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat, independent MLA Rajkumar Gaur, and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha also attended the meeting.

