Patna (Bihar) [India], September 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched the 'Adhikar Yatra' against youth unemployment, and called for ensuring rights of women, respect to teachers and bettering the health and education system in Bihar.

According to RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, the rally is being carried out in the districts which were not covered in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' organised by Congress' Rahul Gandhi in which the RJD had also participated in.

"After the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', some districts were left out, in which all our workers and leaders from there came and said that the districts have been left out, so Tejashwi ji took the decision to take out this yatra respecting their feelings. Secondly, Tejashwi ji is taking out this yatra with the resolution of building a new Bihar. Jobs and employment for the youth, rights for women, respect for teachers, industries should be set up in Bihar, education and health system should be better," the RJD legislator told ANI.

The rally that commenced in Jehanabad today will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali. The rally will also go to Begusarai, Khagaria and Madhepura.

Amid speculation over INDIA bloc's Chief Minister's face for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the RJD MP reiterated that Tejeashwi Yadav has the "whole of Bihar" supporting him. He confirmed further that seat sharing talks are ongoing and everything is going well.

"The face that Bihar has, no party in the whole country has it. Tejashwi ji cannot back out even if he wants to. The whole of Bihar is with Tejashwi, so there is no doubt about it. Who is talking about seat sharing? We will not sit in Gandhi Maidan and do seat sharing. Everything is going well," he said.

Earlier today, ahead of launching the Yatra, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that they will form a "corruption-free", "crime-free" government when they come to power.

After the completion of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', the remaining districts that were left, be it Jehanabad, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura. So to cover these districts, we have set out on the Bihar Adhikar Yatra so that we can reach out to everyone with a new resolution to build a new Bihar, a developed Bihar. This journey is not only Tejashwi's journey; it is the journey of the unemployed youth," he said.

Bharatiya Janata party leader, and Union minister Giriraj Singh criticised the Yatra, taking a jibe at the RJD leader to take a trip across with his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav so they can see the development the state has gone through being led by the NDA.

"Tejashwi Yadav should set out on a journey with the entire family. Show Lalu Yadav what development really means. Lalu Yadav used to tell the poor, what will you do with electricity? What will you do with roads? Take him on a road trip across the entire Bihar, then he will understand what development the pair of Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi has brought to Bihar," the Union minister told ANI.

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, and RJD look to unseat Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

