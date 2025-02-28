Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday questioned the "silence" of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin "opposing Hindi", and asked both the parties to clear their stand.

In a post on X in Hindi, RLD leader Persann Kumar Chaudhary, who is also the MLA from the Shamli Assembly constituency, said, "Under the New Education Policy (NEP), DMK leader MK Stalin opposes Hindi, yet honourable Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are silent. Why are both of them silent? The SP and Congress should clarify their stand..."

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

Upping the ante against alleged Hindi imposition by the Centre, Stalin on Thursday once again said the state will not allow the "imposition" of the language and vowed to protect Tamil and its culture.

Also Read | Kottayam Suicide Case: Mother Jumps in Front of Speeding Train With 2 Girls in Kerala Amid Divorce Proceedings.

"Will oppose Hindi imposition. Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit is the hidden face," he said in a letter to partymen.

The ruling DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre through the three-language formula as part of the NEP, a charge denied by the Union government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)