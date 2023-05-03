Shimla, May 3 (PTI) A bus rammed into a house in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and six others injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Baijnath in Kangra from Ballabgarh in Haryana when the accident took place at 4:15 am.

The bus crashed into the wall of a house after hitting a tree, killing the bus conductor identified as Virender and injuring those living in the house besides passengers.

Three of a family, including a child, were among those injured in the accident.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigations are underway, police said.

