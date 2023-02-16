Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Three men on their way to a wedding function were killed when their car collided head-on with a state roadways bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred near Hudeel on Wednesday night.

While two of the car occupants died on the spot, the third succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital.

“There was no passenger in the bus,” Hariram Jajunda, SHO of Chitawa police station, said.

He said the bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem.

