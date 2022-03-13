Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): To mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dibrugarh Traffic Department in collaboration with a college on Sunday organised a rally to make the general public aware of road safety.

The collaboration of the traffic department was between Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh branch and Eureka Driving Centre.

The rally was flagged off at 9 AM today from Chowkidinghee playground and will end at Brahmakumaris Rajyoga Meditation Centre, Namrup today evening.

Dibrugarh District Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said to reporters today, "Every year hundreds of motorists die in road accidents. Especially on a two-wheeler, the possibility of death in a road accident of the rider along with the driver is high."

"In view of this, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has strictly implemented the rule of wearing double riding helmets in the entire state. Despite this, some people are seen violating the rules. In view of this, a road safety awareness rally was taken out today," he said. (ANI)

