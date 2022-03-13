Kolkata, March 13: Actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested on grounds of pickpocketing at the International Kolkata Book Fair by Bidhanagar Police. cops got suspicious after seeing a woman throw a bag in the dustbin. A sum of Rs 75,000 has been recovered from the actress, reported India Today.

Upon searching, the cops found several bags containing money. When interrogated, Rupa failed to produce reason for having many purses with her. The incident took place on Saturday evening, March 12. Anurag Kashyap ‘Falsely Accused’ of Sexual Misconduct By Rupa Dutta As She Mistakes Another Man’s Profile as His; Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha React to This.

In 2020, Rupa Dutta had made headlines when she had wrongly accused ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment. In her complaint, she had alleged that Anurag had sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook. However, it turned out to be another man with the same first name as Anurag.

