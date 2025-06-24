New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Detailing the encounter between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Romil Vohra, Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the gangster, ignoring calls to surrender, opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory fire. Vohra later succumbed to his bullet injuries in the hospital.

"We had got information about Romil Vohra, a wanted criminal in Delhi and Haryana, from Haryana STF last night. This morning, the Counter-Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF put a joint check post at the Delhi-Haryana border near Dera Mandi," Kushwaha told ANI.

"At the joint check post, when he was offered to surrender, he fired at the police, in which two police personnel were injured, and Romil Vohra also received a bullet injury. Romil succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Romil Vohra worked for Noni Rana, who runs a syndicate that threatens businessmen in Haryana. He was wanted in a Yamunagar murder case," he added.

According to officials, Romil Vohra, son of Kapil Vohra and a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was a known shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. He had been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion.

The Delhi Police said that they had received information from the Haryana Police about Romil's movements in the intervening night of June 23 and 24. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team conducted checking operations near Dera Mandi, along the Delhi-Haryana border.

Romil had a long criminal record. He recently made headlines after he shot dead Shantanu, a prominent liquor businessman from Kurukshetra, on June 14. Shantanu ran liquor businesses in 12 districts of Haryana.

Romil was also allegedly involved in the murder of four individuals in Yamuna Nagar last year. In addition to these cases, he was wanted under the Arms Act in Delhi. (ANI)

