Chennai, June 24: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a 10-year-old boy died after he fell from the terrace of a two-storey building in Avadi. It is learnt that the minor boy identified as R Karthik fell from the building's terrace while he was trying to retrieve a kite stuck in a tree. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, in Tamil Nadu's Avadi. The minor boy, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, died the next day.

According to a report in the Times of India, Karthik, who suffered and died of head injuries on Monday, June 23. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Karthik lived with his parents and two siblings in Ramalingapuram. It is also reported that Karthik's father, Rajkumar, worked as an auto driver. Cops said that Karthik had come to Avadi to visit his grandmother for the weekend. Hosur Shocker: Tamil Nadu Gym Trainer Arrested for Allegedly Tying and Gagging Wife to Death During Bondage Sex; Family Claims Murder.

On the day of the incident, Karthik, a Class VI student and his grandmother went to a prayer house in the neighbourhood. At the prayer house, Karthik and the other kids went to play on the terrace while his grandmother was praying with other members. Cops said that the kids were flying kites when one of the kites got stuck in a tree near the building. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Student Ends Life by Hanging Himself Over NEET Exam Fear in Villupuram.

To retrieve the kite, Karthik climbed on the parapet but slipped and fell on the ground. People rushed out of the house after they heard a loud thud and were shocked to find Karthik lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

