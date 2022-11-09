Rajnandgaon, Nov 9 (PTI) A controversy has erupted over a Buddhist convention held in Chhattisgarh where vows were purportedly taken to not follow the Hindu religion and offer prayers to gods and goddesses.

Also Read | JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 433 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online at jipmer.edu.in.

Also Read | Delhi Getting Polluted Due to Negligence of Arvind Kejriwal Government, Says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have complained to the police seeking action against organisers of the programme held in Rajnandgaon district on November 7 after a video went viral.

Congress leaders namely Rajnandgaon Mayor Hema Deshmukh and chairman of Late Rani Suryamukhi Devi Rajgami Sampada Nyas, Vivek Wasnik, were seen on the stage at the event in a video along with others. Leaders of the BJP also attended.

According to Rajnandgaon MP Santosh Pandey of BJP, the Nyas also manages several temples in the state.

The former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh told PTI that he had left the event before such vows were administered.

On November 8, a video clip of the function went viral in which people can be heard taking vows that they will not follow the Hindu religion and offer rituals to gods and goddesses.

VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other organisations staged a protest in front of the office of Wasnik, who hails from the Buddhist community, in Raipur on Wednesday.

They later submitted complaints to the police seeking action against the organisers claiming an attempt is being made to vitiate the social fabric.

Mayor Deshmukh said she was invited to the function but was unaware of such a pledge which she does not support.

“I was not alone in the programme. Former CM Raman Singh, and ex-MP Madhusudan Yadav were also there. I have complete faith in Hindu gods and goddesses. I don't support such anti-religious ideology. I didn't take the pledge when it was being administered and left the venue later”, she added.

MP Santosh Pandey has demanded the resignation of Wasnik as the chairman of the Nyas.

"Rajgami Sampada Nyas also manages several temples. How a person with such a mindset can hold the position of its chairman?" Pandey asked.

Wasnik could not be contacted for the comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)