Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A passenger and his minor child were rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Prayag railway station on Sunday, a statement said.

The incident occurred when Train No. 15018 (Kashi Express), after its scheduled halt, began to depart, and the passenger attempted to board the moving train while carrying the child. During the attempt, he slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

The alert on-duty staff immediately took action and safely pulled both the passenger and the child out of danger. Due to the prompt response and coordinated effort of the RPF team, a major mishap was averted. The passenger later boarded the train safely and continued his journey, it added.

Senior railway officials appreciated the swift and dedicated action of the railway staff. Northern Railway has once again appealed to passengers not to board or alight from moving trains and to wait for the train to come to a complete halt for their own safety. (ANI)

