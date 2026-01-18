Ghaziabad, January 18: In a shocking crime that has stunned residents of Ghaziabad, police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend as part of a so-called “human sacrifice” ritual, after being influenced by a local mystic who promised wealth and divine favor. The victim’s charred body was discovered inside a burnt e-rickshaw in the Tronica City area, triggering a high-level investigation.

The case came to light on January 16, 2026, when the brother of the deceased, Naveen alias Nandu, filed a missing person complaint. Naveen, a resident of Milk Vikas Nagar in Loni, had been untraceable for several days. During the search, police recovered a battery-operated e-rickshaw that had been set on fire, with human remains found inside. Subsequent forensic analysis confirmed the body to be Naveen’s. Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Kolkata: Man Kills Brother With Brick on Park Street, Arrested.

Using CCTV footage, mobile location data, and local intelligence inputs, investigators traced Naveen’s last movements and identified three individuals who were seen with him on the night of January 13. This led to the arrest of Pawan (25) and Sagar (24), both residents of Ghaziabad, while a third suspect, Naseem alias Iqbal, remains absconding. Fatehpur Shocker: Woman Gets Husband Killed After He Objected to Her Meeting Lesbian Partner; 3 Arrested (Watch Video).

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they, along with Naveen, had visited a “tantrik” in Delhi. The mystic reportedly claimed that performing a human sacrifice would bring immense wealth and supernatural blessings. Police said the suspects believed this claim and planned the murder accordingly.

On the night of the crime, the group gathered at Sagar’s residence and consumed alcohol. Once Naveen was incapacitated, he was allegedly attacked with a heavy gas cylinder, killing him on the spot. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused wrapped the body in a blanket, placed it inside an e-rickshaw, and set the vehicle ablaze in the Tronica City area of Loni.

Police have recovered the gas cylinder used in the murder and the burnt e-rickshaw. Officials confirmed that both arrested men have previous criminal records related to robbery and theft. They have been remanded to judicial custody, while raids are ongoing to arrest the absconding accused and identify the mystic’s role in allegedly instigating the crime.

Authorities have termed the incident a rare but disturbing example of blind faith leading to extreme violence, and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

