Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who visited Kiari panchayat in Kotkhai in Shimla district today, inspected the damaged properties and took estimates of losses caused to the dwellings and the damaged roads.

They walked for about one kilometre to reach Kyari Bazar as the road was completely damaged.

Also Read | No Honking Day: Mumbai Traffic Police To Observe Horn-Free Day on August 9 and 16 To Curb Noise Pollution.

While addressing the gathering at Kiari, the Chief Minister said that the state government was with the people in need during this hour of disaster and every possible help was being extended to the affected families. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to release rupees one lakh each, as an immediate relief to those whose houses have been partially or completely damaged. He said that the affected families who have received an amount of Rs 5,000 as instant relief so far, will be given an additional sum of Rs 95,000 by the state government.

He said that all possible was being adopted by the government to ensure the transportation of apples to Mandi's well in time. Sukhu said that restoration work of roads was being done on war footing in the area and a sum of rupees four crore has been released to restore Jubbal-Kotkhai road. Besides, the department has been directed to complete the tender process in seven days. He instructed the Public Works Department to smoothen the road leading to Kiari Bazar in nine days.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Violence: Mobile Internet Services in Nuh Stay Suspended Till August 11.

More cold stores would be set up in the apple belts and the government is also going to set up a cold store at Kundli in Delhi for facilitating the storage of apples, said the Chief Minister.

"At this time of natural calamity, I don't want to indulge myself in a blame game, as being played by the opposition, by making the video of orchardists viral till Delhi, in which, they were shown throwing the apples down the stream". At this the hour of disaster, I would not like to comment on it but will give a suitable reply during the monsoon session of the assembly", said Sukhu.

Making a connection with the people, the Chief Minister said that the local deity of Kyari, Bendra, has come here from Nadaun and for this very reason, I have a family bond with all of you.

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion and apprised him of various problems in the area.

Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla, Surinder Chauhan, OSD to Chief Minister, Ritesh Kapret, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)