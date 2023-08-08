Chandigarh, August 8: The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in Nuh district till August 11 midnight.

The suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, an official statement said. Haryana Violence: Relaxation in Curfew for Four Hours on August 9, Internet Suspension to Continue Till August 11.

It said the temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc., on mobile phones and SMS. Nuh Violence: Plea in Supreme Court Against Calls for Economic Boycott of Particular Community.

All telecom service providers of the state have been directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, added the statement.

