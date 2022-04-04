New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi government is carrying out development works in over 700 colonies with Rs 581 crore being allocated for it in 2021-22, according to official figures.

In response to a question by BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said that it has undertaken development works in 719 colonies while the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is carrying out such works in 358 colonies.

According to official figures, Rs 80 crore was allocated for carrying out the development activities in 2018-19. It was increased to Rs 697.44 crore in 2019-20.

Rs 700 crore and Rs 581 crore were allocated in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

In all, Rs 2,058.44 crore has been allocated till now for carrying out development works in these colonies.

