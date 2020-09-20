New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Keshava Rao on Sunday said that the opposition parties had moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh as he has no respect for the rules made under the Constitution.

"They just went out and said that everything has been passed while people were protesting. This is absolutely some kind of assault and sabotage of the Constitution and the rules made under it. So, the only course left with us is to set things right by moving vote of no confidence against the man who has no respect for the rules," said Rao.

"This is what exactly we have done. Our behaviour is Constitutional," he added.

During the discussion on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Rao accused the government of not discussing the issue with states.

Earlier today, Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present.

This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha today amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

